Throwback: Shahid Kapoor apologised to his parents post becoming a dad: Sorry for all the times I was a pr**k

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, opened up on his journey of fatherhood and it made him value his parents even more.

has been one of the coolest dads in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. He is a proud father of two kids – daughter Misha and son Zain and the actor is often seen sharing adorable pics of his little munchkins on social media. While Shahid is loving his time being a father, this new change in his life wasn’t easy to adapt for the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback interview of the star wherein he got candid about struggling for a breathing space after becoming a daddy.

In the interview with Filmfare, the Kabir Singh actor stated that while it is wonderful to be a parent, he does find it frustrating at times. “I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it,” Shahid was quoted saying.

This isn’t all. The Kabir Singh actor was also seen apologising to his parents and admitted that he does respect them a lot more now. Shahid said, “I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent. Now I understand what all they did for me. I don’t know if it’s too late for me to apologise but now I say, ‘Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a pr**k’.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid will be seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Jersey wherein he will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. Apart from the Haider star, Jersey will feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor hones his skills with bat as he sweats in cricket ground for Jersey preparation; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×