Throwback: Shahid Kapoor’s mornings with wife Mira Rajput have romance written all over it and we are in awe

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, Mira shared an endearing photo with Shahid that will leave you swooning.

Actor tied the knot 5 years ago on July 7 with Mira Rajput and left everyone in awe. The gorgeous couple has ever since been among the most loved duos in Bollywood. Every time Shahid and Mira step out in town, they leave the internet in awe of their style. Not just this, their social media PDA often lights up the internet and is a source of joy for all their fans. While often Mira and Shahid share adorable photos together, on their wedding anniversary today, the star wife shared the most endearing photo with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira has been sharing all the wishes that have been pouring in for them. However, one of the wishes that came in for Shahid and Mira had the most gorgeous and endearing photo of the star couple in it. In the photo, it appears as if Shahid is getting goofy with wife Mira, who is seen lying on the bed in a black night suit. The goofy expressions on Shahid’s face surely prove that the actor was in the mood to chill.

Seeing the throwback photo, one could surely feel the ‘forever kind of love’ between the couple. The couple surely has been redefining relationship goals for everyone with their photos and life. While Mira and Shahid have been blissfully married for 5 years, their photos of chilling together continue to cause a frenzy among the fans on social media. Meanwhile, fans of the Kabir Singh star have been wishing the couple on social media as they celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. Many are waiting to see how Shahid and Mira will be wishing each other on social media. Amid the lockdown, the couple has been spending time at home and with kids, Misha and Zain.

Here is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s photo:

