Throwback: Shahid Kapoor thought his first meet with Mira Rajput wouldn't last 15 mins; Here's what happened

In an interview with Vogue, Shahid Kapoor had opened up about his first meet with his wife Mira Rajput. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015.

and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly the most adored couple in B-town. The two met through religious gatherings that their respective families follow and tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Although the duo spent very little time together before their wedding ceremony, the two have only grown closer to one another. Each time Shahid and Mira share memories with one another on their social media handles, netizens can’t help but gush over their heartwarming moments. The couple is proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain.

When Shahid first announced his wedding, little was known about his bride Mira. The couple had a quiet ceremony in Delhi. Talking about meeting his wife for the first time, Shahid told Vogue how initially he was about meeting Mira. “The only thought going through my mind was, Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around... Are we even going to last 15 minutes?” he told the outlet. However, the star admitted that soon after the two got comfortable around one another and ended up talking for seven hours.

Earlier, Mira had revealed on her Instagram story that the first time she met Shahid was when they were 16 years old and even went to a Sufi concert along with their families. However, in 2014 they met with the intention to get married to each other. Over the years, the two have been teasing their fans by regularly sharing adorable family photos on their social media handles.

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput LOVE clicking selfies: PHOTOS of the couple that will make you go aww

Credits :Vogue

Share your comment ×