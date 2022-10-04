Throwback: Sidharth Malhotra makes pout face, Katrina Kaif gets goofy in BTS PIC from Baar Baar Dekho

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starred together in the 2016 film, Baar Baar Dekho. This marked the first time the duo collaborated for an on-screen collaboration. The film was directed by Nitya Mehra and marked her debut in Hindi cinema. It is produced by Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar under Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment respectively. In Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina and Sidharth's chemistry was lauded by the audience. The film also starred Ram Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, and Sarika among others.

Now, we have come across an unseen BTS picture from the sets of Baar Baar Dekhi featuring Katrina and Sidharth. The photo has Katrina making a funny face, while Sid is seen pouting in it. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress is seen wearing a gingham print coat and a blue and red stole, whereas, the Student Of The Year actor looked dapper as always as he sported a grey jacket and teamed it up with a multicolored muffler. The duo can be seen sharing the frame with a crew member.