THROWBACK: Sidharth Malhotra on being at the receiving end for prioritizing gym over dating

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Currently, he is grabbing all the limelight for his personal life. Reportedly, the actor is all set to tie the knot to Kiara Advani . The rumours of their relationship have been going on for quite some time now but these two have kept mum to date. Well, fans are eagerly waiting to see them as bride and groom and we bet they are going to make for a gorgeous couple. Today is the Hasee Toh Phasee star’s birthday and social media is buzzing with wishes for him. But we bring to you a throwback story when he spoke about dating and being in a relationship.

In an older interview with Hindustan Times in 2014 when asked about being in a relationship, Sidharth Malhotra quipped that he never had the chance for a potential relationship. He also revealed that this does not mean he has not had his share of dating, going out, and experimenting. Having said that, Sidharth further revealed that his priority then was to create a place for himself in the industry. “In the past, I have got flak from women I’ve dated for opting to go to the gym over going out with them (laughs). So as and when I am ready to announce something officially, I will." Talking about being in relationships, Sidharth had also said, "Of course. I think we are all entitled to them. I am a growing-up boy, who is staying alone in Mumbai (smiles). So, we all have our share of friendships and equations."

Kiara Advani is on Sidharth Malhotra's speed dial list

For the unversed, earlier during the promotions of the 2022-released blockbuster JugJugg Jeeyo, popular actor Varun Dhawan had revealed that Sidharth Malhotra is on Kiara Advani's speed dial list. The pretty actress, on the other hand, admitted to the same and added that Sidharth is her special friend whom she talks to very often.

Now, during his recent EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra was asked if he has Kiara Advani on his speed dial list. Interestingly the Shershaah star admitted that Kiara's number is on his speed dial list, and also provided an interesting explanation for the same. "Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it," said a smiling Sidharth Malhotra.

During a fun segment that comes along the lines of his next outing Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to reveal the one thing he would choose if he was asked to spy on the given list of celebrities. When he was asked what would be the one thing he would like to focus on if he was asked to spy on Kiara Advani. "I would spy on how many times she workout in the month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?" quipped the Shershaah star.

If the reports are to be believed, the Shershaah pair is set to enter wedlock in February, this year, in a traditional yet intimate ceremony that will be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. According to the latest reports published by India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have opted for a traditional Punjabi wedding celebration, which will be kickstarted with a haldi ceremony, and followed by Mehendi, Sangeet, and a grand wedding.

For the unversed, the rumoured couple is also often spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra's residence these days, which has thickened the wedding rumours. As per the reports, the wedding guest list includes the couple's immediate family and a few friends from the industry including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, producer Ashvini Yardi, and others.

The talented actor is currently busy with the promotions of his highly anticipated film Mission Majnu, which is slated to release on January 20, Friday. Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy with the shooting of the Indian Police Force, the upcoming web series which marks his OTT debut. The project, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, is slated to get released on Amazon Prime Video. He is also playing the lead role in Yodha, the upcoming action thriller which is slated to release in July, this year.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The upcoming project, which marks Kiara's second collaboration with the popular actor Kartik Aaryan, is touted to be a romantic drama set in the backdrop of a small town. She is also playing the female lead in veteran director S Shankar's political thriller, which is tentatively titled RC 15, and features Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead role.