Throwback: Sidharth Malhotra pouts, Katrina Kaif gets goofy in BTS PIC from Baar Baar Dekho
Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's quirky photo from the sets of Baar Baar Dekho.
Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starred together in the 2016 film, Baar Baar Dekho. This marked the first time the duo collaborated for an on-screen collaboration. The film was directed by Nitya Mehra and marked her debut in Hindi cinema. It is produced by Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar under Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment respectively. In Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina and Sidharth's chemistry was lauded by the audience. The film also starred Ram Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, and Sarika among others.
Now, we have come across an unseen BTS picture from the sets of Baar Baar Dekhi featuring Katrina and Sidharth. The photo has Katrina making a funny face, while Sid is seen pouting in it. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress is seen wearing a gingham print coat and a blue and red stole, whereas, the Student Of The Year actor looked dapper as always as he sported a grey jacket and teamed it up with a multicolored muffler. The duo can be seen sharing the frame with a crew member.
Check out Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's PIC:
In Baar Baar Dekho, Katrina played the role of Diya Kapoor, while Sidharth was seen as Jai Varma. The movie revolves around a man who is skeptical to marry his ladylove and how things turn around when he is suddenly struck by the labyrinth of time travel and realizes his mistake. The film boasted good songs and a great star cast.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the Shershaah actor will feature next in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth will also star next in Yodha, Mission Majnu and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Merry Christmas, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa.
