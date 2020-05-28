Throwback: Sridevi poses with Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi and holds on to Boney Kapoor in a perfect family portrait

A throwback photo of Sridevi with her daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor is going viral on social media. The adorable family photo is a sweet treat for the late legendary star’s fans.

Among the popular female superstars in Bollywood, late is the one leading actress whose fan following was huge back in the days. Even after her demise, her loyal fans miss her presence on screen and whenever daughter Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture with her, it ends up going viral on social media. Janhvi and her sister were extremely close to their mum and producer Boney Kapoor’s love story with Sridevi is a fairytale romance that everyone knows about.

Today, as a throwback, we stumbled upon a happy family picture of late Sridevi with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney and it surely is a treat you would not want to miss. In the throwback family photo, we can see Janhvi and Khushi as little girls posing next to their mum Sridevi, who is seen looking absolutely ethereal in a saree. With her beautiful smile, one can see how the legendary star was elated to have her family by her side. Sridevi is seen holding onto Boney Kapoor in the photo.

The picture-perfect family portrait is bound to make you nostalgic and miss the late legendary star even more. Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi remembered her mother’s tips about dance and mentioned that if she could get a chance, she would like to recreate her mother’s songs too. Not just this, Janhvi also mentioned that she doesn’t consider herself to be the lady of the house post Sridevi’s demise as she considers herself too childish.

Check out Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney’s family photo:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are at home amid the lockdown and often share adorable photos and videos of what they are up to on social media. From cooking to playing with their pet dog Panda to making TikTok videos, Janhvi and Khushi are making the most of this time before the latter returns to her college in New York post the lockdown is lifted.

