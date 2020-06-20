THROWBACK: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mother’s Day post for his elder sister will leave you with a heavy heart

Sushant Singh Rajput had showered love on his sister in this throwback picture and it spoke volumes about the brother-sister equation.

It’s been almost a week since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and ever since then his fans are in disbelief. While condolences continue to pour from people of all walks of life, fans have been sharing several throwback pics and videos of the late actor remembering him in any way possible. Amid this, we have got our hands on a beautiful throwback picture of Sushant wherein he dedicated a heartwarming post for his sister on social networking site Facebook.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had shared a picture of himself with sister on Mother’s Day a couple of years and the brother-sister duo was all smiles as they posed together. His messy hairdo and contagious smile manage to catch our attention once again. In the caption, Sushant showered his love on his sister and called her his second mother. He always emphasised that the lady always had his back. “My sister who has been my second mom since I was a kid... Love you my sis for always being there... !! #mothersday,” Sushant wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback picture with his sister.

For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14, 2020, and his autopsy report suggested that the cause of his death was asphyxiation due to hanging. His funeral took place in Mumbai where Kriti Sanon, , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Abhishek Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others joined his family in paying their last respects to him.

Also Read: Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput bought his first bike from the money he earned by giving tuitions?

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×