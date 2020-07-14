THROWBACK: Sushant Singh Rajput’s video of jumping on the bed with his niece and nephew will melt your heart

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi

Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely attached to his sisters and their children and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput with his niece and nephews wherein the late actor is seen jumping on the bed with the little munchkins and having a gala time. Also, in the video, we can see Sushant’s sister as she happily watches her late brother enjoy with the kids. In the video, Sushant is seen wearing a black shirt and as always, he looks dapper flashing his infectious smile.

Today, it has been a month to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and right in the morning, his alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, took to Instagram to pen an emotional note remembering the actor, as she said that she is yet to come to terms with the actor’s death. Alongside photos of Rhea and Sushant, Rhea wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Also, Sushant’s Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra, too took to social media remembering his friend as he wrote that he is never going to get a call from him now as he wrote, “एक महीना हो गया है आज ‘’अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा ‘’

