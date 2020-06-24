  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: Sushant Singh Rajput watching his performance as MS Dhoni in latter’s biopic is PRICELESS

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and his performance won millions of hearts.
8833 reads Mumbai
Throwback: Sushant Singh Rajput watching his performance as MS Dhoni in latter’s biopic is PRICELESSThrowback: Sushant Singh Rajput watching his performance as MS Dhoni in latter’s biopic is PRICELESS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. In fact, it has emerged as a never ending nightmare for his fans who continue to struggle in coming in terms with his harsh reality. Ever since the news of unfortunate death, social media is inundated with heartwarming tributes from his fans across the world. The late actor’s massive fan army has been sharing old pictures and videos on social media and is cherishing Sushant’s happy moments. Recently, we stumbled upon another beautiful video of the late 34-year-old actor and it is breaking the internet once again.

The video featured Sushant watching his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on television. To note, the actor played the role of ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic. In the video, Sushant was quite intrigued with her stint in the sports drama and was even seen cheering for Dhoni. Dressed in a black sweatshirt with hoodie, Sushant was all smile in the video and his cherubic smile is now a priceless moment for his fans.

Take a look at Sushant’s throwback video watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#realtime #nostalgia #msdhoni @sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Kushal Zaveri (@kushalz) on

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It was reported that the actor had committed suicide and his provisional post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as asphyxiation due to hanging. While Mumbai police has been investigating the case, no suicide note was recovered from his residence.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput: UNSEEN video of the late actor enjoying a boat ride with his dog deserves your attention

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement