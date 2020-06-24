Throwback: Sushant Singh Rajput watching his performance as MS Dhoni in latter’s biopic is PRICELESS

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and his performance won millions of hearts.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. In fact, it has emerged as a never ending nightmare for his fans who continue to struggle in coming in terms with his harsh reality. Ever since the news of unfortunate death, social media is inundated with heartwarming tributes from his fans across the world. The late actor’s massive fan army has been sharing old pictures and videos on social media and is cherishing Sushant’s happy moments. Recently, we stumbled upon another beautiful video of the late 34-year-old actor and it is breaking the internet once again.

The video featured Sushant watching his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on television. To note, the actor played the role of ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic. In the video, Sushant was quite intrigued with her stint in the sports drama and was even seen cheering for Dhoni. Dressed in a black sweatshirt with hoodie, Sushant was all smile in the video and his cherubic smile is now a priceless moment for his fans.

Take a look at Sushant’s throwback video watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story:

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It was reported that the actor had committed suicide and his provisional post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as asphyxiation due to hanging. While Mumbai police has been investigating the case, no suicide note was recovered from his residence.

