Throwback: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one classy couple as they enjoy a boat ride

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s throwback picture from one of their vacations is all things love.

Sushmita Sen has been one of the actresses in the industry who loves to wear her heart on the sleeve. The former beauty queen, who is quite active on social media, never shies away from talking about herself. And when it comes to her love life, the actress is quite outspoken about her main man as well. It is no hidden fact that Sushmita is dating Rohman Shawl for quite sometime now and the two have been head over heels in love with each other.

In fact, ever since the couple has made their relationship official, they have thrown caution to the wind and their social media is filled with mushy post for each other. Amid this, we got our hands on a throwback picture of Sushmita and Rohman wherein the lovebirds were enjoying their time during a vacation together. In the pic, the couple was enjoying a boat ride and they did make one classy couple. While Rohman looked dapper in his white t-shirt, Sushmita was a sight to behold as she paired her black bikini with a white coloured polka dot style see through shirt.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s throwback pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita had left her fans impressed as she made her comeback with 2020 release web series Aarya. After receiving the stupendous response for the crime drama, Sushmita is currently working on the sequel of the show. Keeping her fans intrigued, the former beauty queen shared a video of herself giving a glimpse of herself getting into Aarya’s shoes for the show and her intense expressions leave everyone intrigued. She captioned the image as, ““I am every woman” From the intensity of #Aarya to the lightness of being Sush!! I love you guys!”

Credits :Pinkvilla

