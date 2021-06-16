Throwback: Sushmita Sen on competing for Miss India next to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: I think she was fabulous

Sushmita Sen was crowned the winner of Miss India 1994 in which she was competing next to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here's what she had said about her victory.

and Sushmita Sen are renowned actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, the stars have garnered a massive fan following due to their iconic performances in numerous films. Before they stepped foot in the world of acting, they had participated in beauty pageants. The actresses participated in Miss India back in 1994 and Sushmita Sen was crowned the winner of the pageant. In an interview with on his talk show Koffee With Karan, the actress had opened up about her thoughts on winning the beauty pageant.

During the chat, Sushmita had expressed her thoughts on her victory and stated that she ‘most definitely’ deserved to win. Speaking about Aishwarya, who was the runner up in the contest, the actress showered praises for the star. “I don’t compare myself to Aishwarya’s performance, I think she was fabulous on stage,” she said. The actress said that she doesn’t believe that she was better than anyone and further added that in her opinion, she gave her best on that night, which is why she believes she deserved to win.

Amid the interview, Sushmita also talked about how luck worked in her favour that night. “My shooting star went right over my head,” she said. The actress explained that everyone worked hard that night and gave their best. “When you are competing for anything, it is not just your hard work, because there are 20-30 girls who put in equal or more amounts of hard work,” she said.

Also Read| Throwback: When Hrithik Roshan reacted to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s engagement with Abhishek Bachchan

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×