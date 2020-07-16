Throwback: Taimur Ali Khan looks irresistibly cute as he poses with parents Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following, stole the show with his cuteness from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in a throwback picture. Take a look.

Taimur Ali Kha is undeniably one of the cutest and most sought after star kid in the tinselvile. This little munchkin might be just 3 years old as of now, but he certainly enjoys as a massive fan following. Needless to say, being born to and Kareena Kapoor Khan, little Tim Tim has been the centre of attraction ever since he was born and have been receiving love from all corners of the world. In fact, his fans are always keen to get a glimpse of the prince of Pataudi and every time any of his pictures surfaces on the internet, it leaves the netizens going gaga over his cuteness.

Recently we came across a throwback picture of Taimur which is too cute to miss. In the picture, the little munchkin was seen posing with Saif and Kareena. The pic was clicked an event and Saif and Kareena were seen twinning in black. While the Love Aaj Kal actor wore a tuxedo, Bebo looked resplendent in her stylish black outfit. However, it was Taimur who stole the show with his cuteness and charm. He wore a green and red coloured outfit with red socks and was looking cute as a button.

Take a look at Taimur’s throwback pic with Saif and Kareena:

Meanwhile, ever since Kareena has made her debut on Instagram, she has been treating her fans with beautiful pics of her son. In fact, she also gave a glimpse of Taimur’s quarantine diaries as he was busy enjoying gardening and painting.

ALSO READ A smiling Saif Ali Khan and playful Taimur Ali Khan feeding the cows in their latest photo is adorably cute

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×