Throwback Thursday: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani troll each other with goofy photos from Malang shoot

Malang starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur was one of the releases in February. On Thursday, Disha and Aditya shared several throwback photos from the shoot days and poked fun at each other. Check it out.

Among the recent films in Bollywood, Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang managed a good run at the box office and the chemistry of the lead pair was appreciated. While the action-thriller seemed to impress fans, Disha and Aditya’s adorable off the screen banter also was a highlight during the promotions of the film. From having fun while heading out for Malang team lunches or just chilling on sets, Aditya and Disha often shared glimpses of their fun on social media.

On Thursday, Kapur and Patani went on a spree of sharing goofy photos of each other on social media and left the internet in splits. Aditya began the trolling by sharing goofy photos of Disha from their water shoot for Malang. In one photo, Disha can be seen in a diving suit all set to take a dip in the sea and smiling. Aditya can be seen sitting next to her in a shirtless avatar. In the second photo that Kapur shared, we can see only Disha’s feet out of the water and Aditya captioned it as ‘Miss @DishaPatani’

Seeing the same, Disha reshared these photos on her Instagram story with hilarious emoticons of a pig and monkey. Next up, Disha shared a hilarious capture of Aditya and herself from Malang shooting where Kapur’s eyes can be seen half closed while Patani posed next to him. Disha captioned it as, ‘Dude’ with three hen emoticons. Well, we’re totally loving the banter between the stars

Check out Aditya and Disha's fun:

Meanwhile, Malang went on to rake in good moolah at the box office and Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu’s performance in the film was loved. Disha and Aditya’s roles as the lovers with a tinge of grey was applauded by the audience and the film surely impressed fans. Songs like Hui Malang, Chal Ghar Chalen and more were among the trending tracks from the film. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is one of the releases that won audiences’ hearts. Next up, reports are in that Aditya will be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Disha, on the other hand, will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with .

