Throwback Thursday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on engagement with Abhishek Bachchan: It happened really suddenly

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had opened up about how sudden her engagement was with Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look.

and Abhishek Bachchan are undoubtedly Bollywood’s power couple. The two have had a tremendous journey in the film industry and have garnered support from their army of fans. Over the years, the couple has not only impressed fans with their performances on screen, but also kept everyone updated with their day to day lives through their social media platforms. They tied the knot on April 20, 2007 and are proud parents to their 9 year old daughter Aaradhya.

In an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya spoke about how sudden her engagement with the actor was. She surprised everyone by giving the details about her cute and romantic proposal. “He proposed, which was amazing! And it happened like really suddenly,” she said. Aishwarya added that she didn’t even know that there was a ‘roka’ ceremony because she wasn’t familiar with the ceremony. Aishwarya said that soon after they received a call from the Bachchan family that they were coming home. She added, “Abhishek was like ‘we are all coming and I can’t stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place’.”

During the same interview, Aishwarya also explained how she had reacted to Abhishek’s proposal. She said that her father was not in town and added that there was an emotional atmosphere at home. She further said that that the time, because everything was happening suddenly, she was in disbelief. “I’m like, ‘Mom, okay... is this...is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?’” she told the outlet.

