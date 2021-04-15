Throwback Thursday: Ananya Panday sends the internet into meltdown as she shares her priceless childhood PIC

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen photo of herself from her childhood days & it is too cute to miss.

Actress Ananya Panday is one of the most promising newcomers that we have in Bollywood. Ever since she had made her acting debut with ’s Student Of The Year 2, her popularity has been increasing by leaps and bounds. The stunning actress has also managed to establish herself as one of the most popular stars on social media. Ananya often treats her fan base to her stunning selfies and candid clicks. She also loves to cherish her childhood days via throwback photos.

As we speak of this, the Pati Patni Aur Who star has shared a blast from the past. Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya has shared a priceless and unseen photo of herself from her childhood days. In the photo, little Ananya can be seen beaming with joy as she poses for a candid picture. The actress looked super cute clad in a white top, flashing her million-dollar smile. Ananya looked cute as a button in the picture that has left everyone in awe of her.

Earlier, on the occasion of Holi, the Khaali Peeli star had dropped a throwback pic from childhood days with her besties and Shanaya Kapoor.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Ananya’s work front, the actress was last seen in an action comedy film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khattar. She is currently gearing up for the release of her film Liger that also marks her South debut. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming pan India flick is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta.

Also Read: Ananya Panday calls Suhana Khan as makeup guru among her & Shanaya Kapoor; Says she’s probably worst at it

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×