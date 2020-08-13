Throwback Thursday: Ananya Panday wins hearts as she shares a glimpse of her ‘mood’ with a cute childhood pic

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a heartwarming childhood memory with fans on Thursday that turned out to be a perfect treat for her fans. The Khaali Peeli actress is currently staying at home and spending time with family.

Actress Ananya Panday has been spending time at home with her family amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The Khaali Peeli star often shares updates on social media about her lockdown shenanigans at home with family and leaves fans in awe. From spending time with her pet dog to indulging in some cooking sessions, Ananya has been making the most of this time before returning to work. Often, Ananya even drops adorable throwback photos on social media and on Thursday, she did the same.

The gorgeous star took to her Instagram account to share an adorable childhood photo of herself and with it, she gave her fans a glimpse of her mood. In the throwback photo, a cute little Ananya could be seen posing for the camera with an adorable expression on her face. The gorgeous SOTY 2 star shared the photo with a gif that read, “MOOD.” Clad in a casual white and red tee with her hair tied up on a ponytail, Ananya’s cute expression made it hard for fans to look away.

The gorgeous star often treats her fans with childhood glimpses and often shares photos with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and as well.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s childhood photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and it is reported that it may opt for direct to OTT release. However, nothing has been officially announced. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s next that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Further, she also had been shooting with Vijay Deverakonda before the COVID 19 crisis for the pan-India project.

Also Read|Ananya Panday shares adorable sunkissed PHOTO; Says 'Only my reflection has been going out'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×