THROWBACK THURSDAY: Anushka Sharma on her equation with Salman Khan, 'I do find him a bit intimidating'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into clothing and apparels and found her own brand, and into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz. She eventually left her production house so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfil her duties as a mother.

In a throwback interview with Anupama Chopra in 2016, on Film Companion, Anushka Sharma talked about her equation with Salman Khan. When she was asked if she knew Salman well enough, she said, “I don’t know him well enough, quite honestly. I don’t know him at all. I have worked on a film with him and that’s the only interaction I have had with him. And I do find him a bit intimidating. He is not someone who would go out of his way to make you feel comfortable. He is going to be himself and just do his thing. And I am very shy as a person so I can’t bridge that gap either. So I can’t break that ice because I am not very good with it myself. So in any case, we don’t have that kind of equation where we have conversations. We have not spoken about anything in the time that I have shot for a film with him and we have always spoken in a group situation when Ali Abbas Zafar and other assistant directors are there.”



Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

