Throwback Thursday: Anushka Sharma once confidently said she’d be a great mother because of THIS actor

Actress and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had welcomed their first child, a baby girl earlier this year. They named her Vamika. Anushka has been regularly updating her fans by posting pictures of her little daughter without disclosing her face on social media handles. The newbie parents have been enjoying the parenthood phase, but did you know, back in 2015, Anushka confidently said that she was sure she'd be a good mother? Yes, 6 years back, the actress was promoting her film Bombay Velvet with co-star when she revealed that dealing with his childlike ways had trained her for the future.

The actress told NDTV that she thinks she’d be a good mother because she has been around Ranbir. She said, “He wants to know everything that's happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He'd open my handbag. If I'm on my phone, he'll want to see what I'm doing on my phone. He's a child. I'll be a great mother because I've been around Ranbir Kapoor.” Calling Ranbir curious, Anushka on a more serious note said this is what makes him a 'great actor', and will probably make him a 'great filmmaker' in the future.

In yet another old interview with Simi Garewal, Anushka Sharma had also shared her ideas on marriage. She said marriage to her was very important and the actress surely wanted to have kids. She had also added, “When I am married, I probably do not want to be working.”

Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are currently in the UK with Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper waits for the next Team India series to commence. Anushka has been treating her fans with updates from the UK. On the work front, Anushka last appeared in the movie Zero with and . Though the actress hasn’t been seen in films for the past two years, her production company has been making content for streaming networks.

Also Read: THIS is what Anushka Sharma wanted to steal from Shah Rukh Khan's life; WATCH