Throwback Thursday: Anushka Sharma thought Virat Kohli was ‘arrogant’ but ended up inviting him home

It all began in 2013 during a commercial shoot for a shampoo brand, and ever since then Anushka and Virat have stood rock solid with each other. Over the years, the Bollywood couple has garnered love from the fans. But did you know back when Anushka met Virat for the first time she felt he was “arrogant”.

In an old interview with Filmfare, Anushka had said, “If you’d ask me did Virat come to my house? Yes. Is he my friend? Yes. Do I know him? Yes. But there are other details people don’t know. We did an ad together. I put on an arrogant front because he’s believed to be arrogant too. Before he acted tough, I wanted to have an upper hand. But when I met him, he was so easygoing, intelligent and funny. Considering it was a three-day shoot and on the second night I had called my friends over for dinner to celebrate my new house, I invited him too. That’s where it started. There were other people too but they didn’t make headlines.”

But since that ad, even years later, Virat and Anushka continue to make headlines as a married couple and new parents. The couple is currently in the UK with their daughter Vamika. They welcomed their little munchkin earlier this year and have been extremely strict with their child’s privacy. The new parents have not shared any photos of their daughter with fans but have kept them updated with their trip abroad. Recently, Kohli-led team India scored a big win against England at the mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Team India won the breathtaking match by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series. Meanwhile, has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero.