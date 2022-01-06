Throwback Thursday: Can you guess what was Alia Bhatt’s most memorable moment that included Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s love has lately been the talk of the town. It was last year on Ranbir’s birthday when Alia Bhatt expressed love for him in public. Soon there were reports of them getting married in 2022. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped on the same so far. As we speak of their beautiful love story, we recall an old incident where a fan asked Alia Bhatt, “What was your memorable day of 2019?” and the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress’ response to it was heartwarming.

Alia Bhatt, in 2019, conducted an ask me anything session on her YouTube channel taking questions from the fans. One of the fans asked her, “What was your memorable day of 2019?” Alia gave a heartfelt answer to the question recalling a memorable moment with beau Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was when I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare Award. There was a moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking, that was the most memorable moment. I kind of imagined it in my head and it came true."

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Brahmastra’. Brahmastra is a three-part epic film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in critical parts. The actress also has RRR lined up. SS Rajamouli directorial which was scheduled to release on January 7 has been postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.