Throwback Thursday: Dia Mirza shares an adorable childhood pic; Says 'The Universe's timing is always perfect'

Dia Mirza recently took to her Instagram handle to share a cute throwback picture from her childhood archives.

Dia Mirza is one of the gorgeous and talented actresses of Bollywood. The RHTDM star is an avid social media user. Dia enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Even during the lockdown, the actress always made sure to treat her fans with interesting posts. She has also shared a few throwback pictures. Now, Dia took to her Instagram handle yet again and shared a new Throwback Thursday post! She has posted an adorable childhood picture of her.

In the throwback still, the actress looks cute and can be seen wearing a yellow salwar kameez. While sharing the same, Dia wrote, "What would I say to my younger self? The Universe's timing is always perfect, even if we don't know it at the time. What would you say to your younger self?" Soon, Soni Razdan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Tahira Kashyap and others dropped comments on her post. They all called Dia’s throwback photo as cute and adorable.

Take a look at Dia Mirza’s latest post here:

The actress has shared a few adorable childhood pictures on her Instagram handle during the lockdown period. Take a look:

Further, Dia Mirza is a former beauty queen. She is well-known for her hit films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother Nikhil and others. The beautiful actress was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad, co-starring . Now, she will co-host a documentary series on COVID-19 heroes titled Bharat Ke Mahaveer, along with Sonu Sood. The show will air on Discovery Channel in November.

Also Read: Dia Mirza celebrates 19 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘This one is very close to my heart’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Dia Mirza Instagram

Share your comment ×