Throwback Thursday: Did you know Alia Bhatt was supposed to debut with Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and their fans are desperately waiting for the film's release. However, did you know that the actors were originally supposed to make their Bollywood debut a long time ago? Well, yes they were supposed to appear in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Balika Vadhu when Alia was just 11-years-old and Ranbir was around 20.

Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia even did a photo shoot for the film. Revealing the same in 2017, during an interview with Lokmat, the Tamasha actor had said, "Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Vadhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her".

Confirming the same, Alia said, "When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it".

Ranbir eventually made his debut with Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007 opposite Sonam Kapoor, while Alia entered the film industry in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of The Year alongside Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. And now, after nearly 200 days of shoot, Ayan Mukerji wrapped up shooting for his ambitious action adventure, Brahmastra in November last year, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy among others recently with a final schedule in Mumbai. The film is likely to release in September this year.

