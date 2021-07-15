Throwback Thursday: Did you know Farhan Akhtar gained 15 kgs in six weeks for ‘Toofaan’?

Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan to hit the floors on July 16.

Being a sportsperson requires dedication and patience, but essaying the role of one needs complete devotion. While we speak of dedication and hard work, the first actor that comes to our mind is Farhan Akhtar. In 2013, the actor left us stunned with his body transformation for the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag where he played the role of legendary Milkha Singh. Now, he's back again, all set to entertain us with another sports drama flick. Farhan will be playing the role of a boxer in Mehra’s film, Toofaan, which is set to release on July 16. The actor has undergone a major body transformation to sink into the teeth of the character for his upcoming movie. His body transition from fit to heavy was a massive challenge for the Toofaan team.

Darrell Foster, who guided Farhan Akhtar during his body transformation as a boxer for the informed MensXP that it took a rigorous diet plan, workout routine, and mental strength for him to get in the required shape. In the film, the actor will be seen in two shapes- bulked up and fit. For the bulked-up version, Farhan was reportedly made to eat around 5000 calories per day. He even had to consume the required calories at times even when he felt bloated. During the leaning down phase, the actor's intake was brought down to 3000 calories per day, and eventually, the restrictions got even more drastic and his intake was cut down to 1200-1500 calories per day. During the training process, Farhan kept his fans engaged and updated with his routine. If you go back to Farhan’s Instagram handle, you’ll find the actor's workout videos and pictures. Let’s take a look at Farhan’s hard work

It is reported that on some days, in order to appear ‘shredded’, he had to avoid water retention - a common but potentially dangerous process that bodybuilders, athletes, and actors commonly practice to appear lean. For Farhan fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. Talking to The New Indian Express, the actor said it was a challenge for him to adapt to a way of living that was completely contrary with less physical activity, heavy consumption of fats, carbs and starch. “ Although I balanced the consumption of fried food, the starch and fats made up for it and here you go, that’s how I gained an extra 15 kilos,” said Farhan.

