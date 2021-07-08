Throwback Thursday: Did you know once Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s beach date didn't turn out well?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s candle light date plan on a beach once turned into a ‘disastrous’. Scroll to know more.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the most popular celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo tied the knot in the year 2007 and have been together since then. Before the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple was often spotted holidaying. However, did you know the couple once had a ‘disastrous’ date? Abhishek and Aishwarya had gone to the Maldives on their first wedding anniversary and had decided to go on a romantic beach date. However, Abhishek recalled it to be a ‘disaster’.

The couple had a grand marriage ceremony at superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ in Juhu in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2011. Recalling the time spent on their first wedding anniversary, Abhishek in an old interview with Vogue India said they had gone for a romantic dinner date on the beach, however, it was a ‘disaster’ as the wind kept putting the candles out and there was sand in the food due to the breeze and hence the food tasted like crap. The actor also suggested all the men out there not try this ever in their lives.

However, Abhishek also added that it was not all bad as he was in the company of the ‘most beautiful woman on earth, his wife'. “I think the most romantic, coolest thing about my wife is that I can spend hours just shooting the breeze with her. We can talk all sorts of rubbish and have an in-depth conversation for hours. We've actually spent entire nights just talking," the Bol Bachchan actor said.

Earlier in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek also shared how he fell in love with Aishwarya. He said that they had been friends for a very long time and Aishwarya was one of the first co-stars he had ever worked with.“Our first movie together was called Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which was technically the second film I started shooting, as soon as I finished Refugee,” he said. Abhishek added that Aishwarya has always been a dear friend and they had worked in so many films.

