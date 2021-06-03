Throwback Thursday: Disha Patani drops sizzling silhouette PIC from her vacay & her wet hair flip wins hearts

Actress Disha Patani has shared a photo from one of her exotic vacations. The Radhe star has managed to leave fans in awe of her beach look.

Among the stars who always manage to light up the internet with their style and looks, 's name shines right at the top. The Radhe star often gives all a sneak peek of her stylish looks via photos and they tend to take over the internet. A while back, Disha had also gone to the Maldives for an exotic vacay and back then, she had shared photos flaunting her beach look. Now, as she remembered the good old days, Disha dropped a throwback photo from the vacay and left netizens completely in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a stunning silhouette photo from her exotic vacay where she is seen taking a dip in the sea. In the backdrop, we can see the sun shining bright and the star could be seen making the most of her time at the sea. She is caught in the frame at the moment when she flipped her wet hair. The candid picture managed to capture the eye of her fans and soon, comments started pouring in.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Disha captioned it as, "#throwback," with a sun emoticon. Her sister Khushboo Patani also commented on the photo and wrote, "So nice" with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, recently, Disha has hit the headlines after she and her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff were reportedly booked by the Mumbai Police for roaming around at Bandra Bandstand area on June 2 amid the COVID 19 restrictions. The case was also reportedly registered against them under IPC section 188 by the Mumbai Police. No arrest was made as they were booked under a bailable section. Disha and Tiger are yet to react to the reports.

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Radhe with . The film released in theatres and OTT platform on Eid 2021. Apart from this, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

