Throwback Thursday: Esha Deol treats fans with a perfect childhood photo of her, Hema Malini and grandmother

Esha Deol grabs her grandmother's attention looking cute donning a pretty frock while Hema Malini holds her. Check out the throwback photo.

Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the lockdown till May 31st and as per reports, the lockdown might be extended further. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. From baking to working out, celebrities have been sharing the titbit of their quarantine period with fans on social media. Not only this, but the best part of this lockdown is when celebrities take us down a memory lane with their adorable throwback pictures.

Recently, Esha Deol, daughter of actor-politician Dharmendra and Hema Malini, treated fans with a vintage picture of her family on social media. Sharing a black and white picture with her grandmother, Jaya Lakshmi Chakravarti and mother Hema Malini in one frame, the actress is giving us major nostalgic feels through her post. Esha looks cute donning a pretty frock giving a serious expression as Hema Malini holds her. Sharing this adorable throwback picture, Esha wrote, "throwbackthursday #threegenerations my Grandma Amba ( #jayachakravarty), my mamma @dreamgirlhemamalini & me ! #stayhome #staysafe."

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Esha had treated fans with a gorgeous picture of her posing with Hema Malini. She wrote, "#motherdaughterduo #webinar @jcf_jaipur #thedreamgirl & #thedhoomgirl is what we were addressed as All the viewers had a great time wanting more ! We had a wonderful chat where we both got nostalgic about films , family, love & life .. we also spoke about the current #lockdown we all are living in & more."

Check out Esha Deol's picture here:

Meanwhile, the actress has been away from the big screen for quite a while and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback soon.

