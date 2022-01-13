Throwback Thursday: Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni look pretty in epic blast from past pic

Sometimes you chance upon an old picture with your best friends and a whole portal of memories open up. Feelings of love and nostalgia pull you in. And the best time to share these pics with the world? Why, of course, on your best friend’s birthday! Recently, Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday’s wife and Ananya Panday’s mum, uploaded a blast from the past with her friends to wish her friend Kaajal Anand. However, what caught our attention was that even Gauri Khan was a part of the pic, looking gorgeous as always.

In the pic uploaded by Bhavana Pandey on her Instagram, the four besties: Bhavana herself, Gauri Khan, Kaajal Anand and Neelam Kothari Soni looked absolutely gorgeous and had a huge grin plastered on their faces. The girls are pretty tight still and are always there to support each other through thick and thin. Even during Aryan Khan’s case recently when the Khan family was going through a rough phase, her friends were there with her to lend her a shoulder for support. Women supporting women - we absolutely love that!

Check out the throwback pic HERE

2021 was an especially tough year for the Khans. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was jailed in an alleged drug bust case. The family, nevertheless, remained strong and persevered through the ordeal. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauri Khan last worked on Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla as a co-producer. The movie received wide-claimed fame and recognition due to its gripping plot.

Also Read: Gauri Khan is over the moon as Ananya Panday makes best use of the gift sent by her; See PIC