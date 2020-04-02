Throwback Thursday: Here’s how Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday last year with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu

Ajay Devgn has turned 51 today. However, this year, amidst Coronavirus lockdown, the actor may not celebrate his birthday with the media. Hence, we decided to revisit his birthday celebrations of last year at the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De. Check it out.

Birthdays are always a special occasion and for superstars like , it is even more amazing as fans and the media shower the star with lots of love. Usually, on his birthday, Ajay Devgn plans a release of his film or a trailer of his upcoming movie. However, owing to Coronavirus lockdown, this year, the star has no release lined up as of now. Today, as Ajay celebrates his 51st birthday, we decided to revisit his birthday celebrations with the team of De De Pyaar De at the trailer launch last year.

Last year, on his birthday, the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De was planned. The handsome superstar reached the venue with his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and . At the same, the media was also present and the team of the film had planned a birthday celebration at the event. As Ajay arrived, he was seen sporting a black tee with blue blazer and trousers for the event. The birthday boy was elated to be launching the trailer of the film and also being joined by Rakul and Tabu for the celebrations.

In no time, a multi-tiered cake was organised for Ajay’s birthday celebrations and the actor looked happy to be celebrating his birthday among friends and colleagues. Once all was set, Ajay cut the cake with Rakul and Tabu and celebrated his 50th birthday with them. Not just this, the actor thanked all the press members present for being a part of his birthday celebrations and post the cake cutting the conference was started. Revisiting Ajay’s birthday celebrations of last year, we can also recall his wife Kajol penning a hilarious and sweet birthday wish for her husband. Kajol had shared a photo from the sets of Koffee With Karan 6 and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you’re more awesome at 50 :).”

Check out Ajay’s birthday celebration photos and Kajol’s wish for him:

Meanwhile, the birthday wishes of fans have been pouring in for Ajay today as well. Even Bollywood celebs have been wishing Ajay on social media. However, Kajol is yet to share a post for her husband. This year, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the film that could have come around his birthday in which Ajay had a cameo, Sooryavanshi got postponed.

Here’s wishing the superstar a happy birthday!

Credits :APH Images

