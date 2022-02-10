Throwback Thursday: Here’s how Imran Khan felt about his chemistry with Kareena Kapoor in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

If you’re looking for a quirky, carefree, and unrequited love story, you must go back and watch Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. And it’s the perfect time to revisit the quirky love story as the movie clocked 10 years today. The film starred a unique pair - Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie garnered a high number of views and appreciation from the audience. In the film, Imran played the role of an uptight architect who marries a stranger after being drunk. The on-screen duo’s performance was loved and had a decent run at the box office too.

The unusual pairing of Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan grabbed many eyeballs, however, Kareena and Imran stole the show with their impressive chemistry. Interestingly, while Kapoor's character was 27-year-old, Imran’s was 25 in the movie. In reality too, the actress is older than Khan, and they have a two-year age gap. Back in 2012, Imran Khan in an old interview confidently had said, "Kareena and I have a fantastic chemistry in the film. We have been appreciated by a lot of people. And there is lot of interest in us."

.

Speaking with Bollywood Life, Kareena also had said, “We kinda hit it off right from the word 'go'. Imran is very polite. He is extremely charming. He’s very chivalrous and gives off that nice warm vibe.”

Apart from Kareena and Imran, the film featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani, Ram Kapoor, Zenobia Shroff, and others in pivotal roles. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu also marked the maiden collaboration between Kareena and Imran. They later appeared together in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: Did you know Alia Bhatt was supposed to debut with Ranbir Kapoor?

