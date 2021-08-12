Throwback Thursday: This is how Anushka Sharma changed Virat Kohli as a person

and Virat Kohli are among the most loved couples in the film industry. Anushka and Virat’s love story is no less than a dream. It all started when Virat Kohli first met Anushka Sharma during the shoot of a commercial. Soon, the rumours of them dating spread like wildfire. Currently, the couple with their daughter is currently in the UK as Virat is playing a test series with England.

During an interview with Dinesh Karthik, Kohli revealed the changes that came after Anushka Sharma became a part of his life. Kohli said if he had not met Anushka, he has no idea where he would have been. The Indian cricketer heaped praises on Anushka and said, “If I hadn’t met her (Anushka), I don’t know where I would have been. She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half.”

The couple got married in late 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. The lovebirds were recently blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Vamika.

In the interview, the cricketer also added that a smile from his daughter gives him “calming energy”. Virat said, “There is such calming energy in your child’s smile. When they smile, you literally forget everything. It’s so pure. It’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

As Kohli and his family are in the UK, they are ensuring that their fans are updated all the time. They have been sharing glimpses from their vacation abroad. On the work front, Anushka last appeared in the movie Zero with and . Though the actress hasn’t been seen in films for the past two years, her production company has been making content for streaming networks.