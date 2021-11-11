Throwback Thursday: Kajol digs out 24 year old PIC from THIS film; Can you guess it?

Kajol is one of the best actresses of Bollywood. She has given many hits at the box office and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Her performance in Dushman is still fresh in the minds of her fans. She was lauded for her action scene with Ashutosh Rana. Today, the actress has taken a trip down the memory lane and shared a very old picture on her Instagram.

Sharing the picture on the social handle, the actress wrote, “Let's play a game.. Never have I ever, bit my nails.” In the photo, Kajol is wearing a pink colour suit with the same colour hairband. Well, if you haven’t guessed till now, the picture is from the film Hameshaa which also co-starred Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Pancholi in the lead roles. The film had released in 1997. The romantic drama was written by Ranbir Pushp and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film also stars Aditya Pancholi, Aruna Irani and Kader Khan.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in The Last Hurrah. The actress had announced it on social media and shared the image as, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?” Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga which also marked her OTT debut.

