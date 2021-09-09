Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan, Here’s how celebs celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year

With just three days to go for Ganesh Chaturthi, people across the country are preparing for the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that is celebrated with great fervor, especially in Maharashtra. Devotees bring Ganesh idols in their homes to worship and offer prayers to the god. And after 11 days, the idols are immersed in the water bodies.

Last year, the pandemic may have muted the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the country, but it definitely didn’t hamper the spirit of people. And the Bollywood celebrities were not behind. Many of them celebrated the festival but kept it low-key. Many B-town actors welcomed Bappa at their homes and an array of them took to social media to wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. Some of the celebrities also insisted on the importance of the eco-friendly Ganesha idol. Owing to the COVID pandemic, this year too, the celebrations are likely to be low-key, but having Bappa over will bring joy into our lives. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and have a look at how your favorite Bollywood stars welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their homes last year.

Hrithik Roshan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family members at home and immersed the idol in a water bucket. Sharing a montage of images, he wrote, “Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted, united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason. At least that’s what it always was about for me. More than religion, it was about love. Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all. Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do.”

Kareena Kapoor celebrated the festival in the most unique way. Kareena and Taimur made Ganesh idol using lego and worshipped it. The actor shared a picture of Taimur praying in front of the lego idol and wrote, “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year…But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us.”

Riteish Deshmukh and his two kids Riaan and Rahyl together made Ganesh idol and worshipped it. The actor had shared a video on the social media handle. “Ganapati Bappa Morya. #HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl,” said Riteish.

Rajkummar Rao bought home Ganesha idol and greeted fans on the occasion by sharing a post with fans. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Home made Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric. It’s such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year. Sending prayers and peace. #EcoFriendlyGanpati. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” the star wrote.