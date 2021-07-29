Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor Khan goes down the memory lane & gives a glimpse of her maternity fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses who is quite active on social media. The diva never misses a chance to take the social media by a storm with her posts and enjoys a massive fan following. Needless to say, each of her posts is a thing among the fans. Interestingly, the Jab We Met made the headlines today after she went down the memory lane and gave a perfect throwback Thursday treat to her fans with a beautiful post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a stunning pic of herself from her first pregnancy days. In the pic, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen wearing a one shoulder olive green coloured thigh high slit maxi dress. She had completed her look with a boxy clutch and an emerald necklace along with high heels. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback Thursday post:

As of now, Kareena is enjoying her time with her newborn son Jeh and elder son along with sweating hard to get back in shape. To note, Bebo had embraced motherhood for the second time early this year and welcomed her baby boy on February 21. Talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

