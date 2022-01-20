Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to old clip of Aamir Khan gifting her a handloom saree

On Thursday morning, Pinkvilla shared a rare throwback video of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. In the old clip, the PK actor can be seen accompanying Kareena in a saree store. While interacting with the shopkeeper, Aamir expresses his wish to buy a Chanderi handloom saree for Kareena, meanwhile, the latter can be seen sharing an endearing smile as she enjoys her shopping outing.

The video sees a gentle Aamir Khan refusing to bargain with the salesperson as he goes on to purchase the gift for Kareena. At the time, while speaking to ETimes, Kareena said, “It has been chaotic and I am so exhausted. When I first came to MP, I was scared as no one had told me where we were going. I was only told that we have to meet Aamir. I only met him after travelling for seven hours. He took me to Chanderi and I didn’t even know that the place existed. Aamir said that I am a style icon and I should promote these handloom industries.”

Click HERE to watch the video

She continued, “The forefathers of these workers used to work for royal families and make their costumes. We actually went to these homes and saw the way they live. They stay in one room and work for 10-12 hours every day and only take home about Rs 50 every day, while the designers take their work and sell it for Rs 30-40,000. They do not even have electricity in their homes. We also had dinner with them. He has also invited many of them to the premiere of our film and they will be watching it with us.”

The throwback clip surely sees the two having a gala time together. On the professional front, Kareena and Aamir have Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles alongside the two. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

