Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor Khan strikes a picture perfect pose in an ethnic look at Golden Temple

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top Bollywood superstars but the actress only made her debut on social media earlier this year. However, Kareena's presence from social media platforms was not missed as her die-hard fans and fan clubs made sure to share unseen and rare photos of the actress on various occasions. We recently chanced upon one such photo of Kareena shared by one of her fan clubs. The throwback photo shows the actress flashing her wide smile for the camera.

In the photo, Kareena can be seen donning a striking green ethnic outfit and a pair of sunglasses to save herself from the scorching heat. In the background, we get to see the majestic Golden Temple of Amritsar and the pond. The actress also has her head covered as per the norms and Kareena undoubtedly looks radiant.

Check out Kareena's unfiltered Golden Temple photo below:

Isn't she a stunner?

Thanks to Kareena's fan clubs, we also stumbled upon an unseen photo of the actress with husband and son Taimur. The black and white was clicked by the sea and the couple looked breathtaking.

On the work front, Kareena was last in Good Newwz opposite , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and went on to become a box office hit. Her next role has generated intrigue as the actress will be reuniting with as his love interest in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

