Throwback Thursday: Kartik Aaryan was always a camera friendly baby & we've got proof

We chanced upon an adorable photo of the star that would make for the perfect Throwback Thursday picture. Check it out below.

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. The actor who took the box office by storm this year has undoubtedly had a memorable 2019. With 2020 just a few days away, Kartik Aaryan is probably looking forward to another smashing year. Today, we chanced upon an adorable photo of the star that would make for the perfect Throwback Thursday photo. Thanks to Kartik Aaryan's dedicated fan clubs, the Luka Chuppi star's every move is documented as well as his unseen pictures from the film's set often go viral.

Now, in the latest throwback photo we get to see Kartik Aaryan as a an adorable little baby. Staring right into the camera, baby Kartik's big, beady eyes steal the show. Not just that, baby Kartik was also camera friendly baby as he can be seen with a professional camera strung around his neck. Unlike his chiselled jawline now, Kartik was definitely chubbier and cuter as a baby.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's Throwback Thursday photo below:

Don't you think the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' star is adorably cute?

Apart from making a splash at the movies, Kartik also made headlines for his appearances and relationship with Sara Ali Khan. They will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Aaj Kal. On a recent chat show, Kartik refrained from commenting on his relationship status. However, towards the end of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, she announced that ‘Sara Ali Khan has been liked' by Kartik and on hearing this, the actor blushed.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More