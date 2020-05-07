Throwback Thursday: Katrina Kaif's mischievous smile as a baby proves she was up to something

We recently stumbled upon an adorable photo of Katrina Kaif which is too cute to be missed. Check it out below.

may be treating her fans to photos and videos from her lockdown routine, but we are definitely missing out on seeing the actress with her friends or out and about on the set. Thanks to Katrina's fan clubs, the actress' fans are making sure to share some adorable moments, hilarious videos and unseen photos of the actress. We recently stumbled upon an adorable photo of the actress which is too cute to be missed. Katrina's photo proves that she was rather a mischievous kid and probably gave a tough time to her parents and siblings.

In the photo, baby Katrina can be seen goofily smiling for the camera. Dressed in an adorable blue knit sweater and pink headband, Katrina's notorious smile will surely leave you thinking is she was up to something.

Check out Katrina's childhood photo:

Katrina Kaif was recently a part of the I For India concert and took to social media to thank her fans for donating their bit. She also urged her fans and followers to continue to donate in order to make India safe. "From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India," the actress wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat alongside . The film was one of the top grossers of 2019. She was slated to hit the big screen with Sooryavanshi in March but the film's release was indefinitely pushed.

