Throwback Thursday: Mallika Sherawat recalls meeting 'charismatic' Barack Obama twice; 'It was a transformative experience'

The ever-charming and powerhouse of talent, Mallika Sherawat, continues to captivate the hearts of cinema lovers. The actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her groundbreaking roles. Recently, Mallika Sherawat took to social media and shared some pictures from her meeting with Barack Obama.

When Mallika Sherawat met Barack Obama

Taking to Instagram Mallika Sherawat surprised her fans with some throwback selfies with Barack Obama. Sherawat mentioned that she had met with President Barack Obama twice while he was still serving as the president of the United States of America. Describing the experience, she stated that meeting him had been transformative, evoking a mix of awe, excitement, and inspiration. The actress also noted that President Obama was very charismatic and eloquent, and he happily posed for a selfie. Meeting him, she added, renewed her sense of belief that remarkable opportunities are within reach, regardless of one's background.

The Murder actress captioned the post, "I met with President Barack Obama twice while he was still the president of United States of America Meeting him was a transformative experience. It evoked a mix of awe,excitement & inspiration . President Obama was very charismatic & eloquent & he happily posed for a selfie :) Meeting him renewed my sense of belief that no matter where one comes from, remarkable opportunities are within reach #throwbackthursday."

Have a look at the selfie here:

Mallika Sherawat's filmography

Mallika Sherawat started with small roles before getting noticed in the movie Khwahish in 2003. In 2004, her role in Murder was a big hit and helped her become a popular actress. She acted in many Hindi films throughout the 2000s, including comedies like Welcome and Double Dhamaal.

Mallika even appeared in an American TV show called Hawaii Five-0. She has been in a few films recently, including a Chinese movie titled Time Raiders in 2016. The actress is also known for her hit dance numbers like Mayya Mayya from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guru, Jalebi Bai from Double Dhamaal, and many more.

