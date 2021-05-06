Throwback Thursday: Neetu Kapoor recalls Do Kaliyaan's child act; Alia Bhatt's mom Soni says 'Cute then & now'

Recently, senior star Neetu Kapoor took the internet by storm as she shared a throwback video clip from her film, Do Kaliyaan where she acted as a child artist. Remembering the days with 'lots of makeup,' Neetu left fans as well as loved ones in awe.

Among the senior stars who began their career in Bollywood as a child artist, 's name shines right at the top. The senior star started working in films as a child actor and one of the films she did was Do Kaliyaan. The classic film that released back in 1968 remains special for Neetu's fans and recently, the senior star shared a clip of a song from the film as a throwback treat for all. Seeing the cute little girl in the video, several celebs reacted including 's mom Soni Razdan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a video clip from the song Murga Murgi Pyaar Se Dekhe from Do Kaliyaan and recalled the old days as a child artist when she 'applied a lot of makeup.' The video featured the senior star as a little girl in a white dress. Seeing the cute video Alia's mom Soni reacted. She wrote, "Omg. You haven’t changed a bit you know ! Cute then and now." On the other hand, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called her 'cutest' and Saba Pataudi wrote, "My favourite movie Neetu aunty Do kaliyan.... addict back then lol ...stay safe."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, Neetu has been staying at home amid the COVID 19 crisis. Recently, , Alia Bhatt visited her at home on 's first death anniversary. Reportedly, she kept a puja at home where other family members joined in on Zoom Call amid the COVID 19 spike. The senior star went back on set after her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's demise in 2020. She will be making her comeback in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Dharma Productions.

