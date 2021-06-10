Throwback Thursday: Neetu Kapoor recalls when she choreographed Amitabh Bachchan in Yaarana; Watch Video

Actress Neetu Kapoor time and again shares throwback pictures or videos on her Instagram of late Rishi Kapoor and her Bollywood chronicles.

usually goes down the memory lane and shares some interesting throwback pictures or videos. Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a short video from her film ‘Yaarana’ which was released in 1981. In the video, Neetu can be seen performing a dance sequence with Amitabh Bachchan which she had choreographed herself. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “This montage from Yarana is very special as I choreographed it”. Fans are loving this vintage clip of both the actors.

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on the post with a heart emoji. During the 70s and 80s, Neetu Kapoor had starred in several films like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Deewar’, “Kabhi Kabhie’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Do Kalliyan’ and many more. Neetu Kapoor had previously shared many pictures of , who passed away last year. His demise was shocking news for the fans and film fraternity. Rishi and Neetu had tied the knot back in 1980 and had Riddhima and .

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post-

Recently, Neetu shared a picture with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on”.

In the last decade, Neetu Kapoor was seen in movies like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Do Dooni Char’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, and ‘Besharam’ along with Rishi Kapoor. The actress is going to be seen next in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ also starring , Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor reveals how her bond with Ranbir Kapoor has changed & fondest memories of being a mother

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×