Throwback Thursday: Pooja Batra’s PHOTOS with Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk leave fans in awe

Pooja Batra likes to share old pictures on her social media. She is known for her role in the film Virasat which also starred Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra has taken a trip down a memory lane today and shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle. The pictures have caught everyone’s attention and left people calling ‘It's throwback Thursday’. The actress always shares old pictures with other celebrities on her social media handles. In the recent one, she is seen with Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk. She is looking gorgeous in the pictures. She is known for her performance in the film Virasat co-starring Anil Kapoor.

Coming to her Instagram post, she captioned the pictures as ‘With the powerhouse @mayemusk #tbt @paiy22_7.’ In the three pictures, she is seen smiling for the camera with Ms Musk at her side. She is wearing a copper colour gown and Ms Musk, who has been a model, is dressed up in a red skirt and pullover combination. She is a mother to Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind aerospace company SpaceX and clean energy automobile brand Tesla. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans started dropping comments.

One of the fans wrote, ‘Looking outstanding’. Another wrote, ‘Wow looking so cute beautiful pretty gorgeous.’ Fire and heart emojis are also being shared in the comment section.

It is worthy to mention here that the pictures were clicked at the fourth annual CineFashion Film Awards in 2018. She had also shared pictures with Elon Musk. It was clicked at the premiere party of Season 6 of Game Of Thrones in 2016.

Credits :pooja batra instgaram

