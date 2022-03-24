Throwback Thursday: Preity Zinta reminisces Dil Se days with Shah Rukh Khan as she shares fond memory.

Preity Zinta is a social media birdie and there are no two ways about it. The actress, who has settled in the US, often keeps her fans and followers updated with what's happening. Not just that, Preity also shares some nostalgic memories from her time in Bollywood. In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Preity shared a special photo from the sets of her debut film.

For the unversed, Preity made her debut in supporting role with Dil Se which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The film's shoot had taken place across different locations in India and one of such place was in Kerala. On Thursday, Preity shared a picture from her time in Kerala during Dil Se and reminisced the fond memories.

In the picture, Preity can be seen smiling away as she is surrounded by multiple elephants. The actress wrote, "Look what I found ! This was shot on location in Kerala for Dil se. My first film shoot. I was thrilled to be surrounded by so many elephants. #Jiyajale #Dilse #throwbackthursday #ting."

Take a look at Preity Zinta's Throwback Thursday post:

Fans were quick to comment on Preity's post as many remembered the film and its iconic songs. "Well will you look at the patience of those beastly giants. As if they were up for a pose in front of the camera to greet the beautiful smile," wrote one fan. While another one commented, "Phenomenal song and video."

This is not the first time that Preity has shared a throwback photo featuring a film memory. The actress had earlier shared a sweet memory with SRK from Veer Zara.

