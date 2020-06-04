Throwback Thursday: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's RARE photo from their first public appearance is a treat

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship official in 2018 when they made their first appearance at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.

and have been working together on their next film Brahmastra since quite sometime now. While the film has been in the news for getting pushed due to production work, Ranbir and Alia have also made headlines for their relationship. From marriage rumours to being in a live-in relationship, the couple have dodged it all.

In a striking lime green lehenga, Alia looked stunning and Ranbir complimented her perfectly in an off-white sherwani. The couple sent their fans into a tizzy when they posed for the cameras and smiled wide. Well, there's another happy picture of the couple from Sonam and Anand's wedding festivities which is a rare sight.

In the photo, Ranbir can be seen holding Alia close with the two looking straight into the camera. While the picture is black and white, we can totally imagine their outfit colours making for well-composed picture.

Check out Ranbir and Alia's photo from their first public appearance below:

The couple will soon be seen in their first film together Brahmastra, directed by Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji. The film has been in the process of being shot since 2017 and at the beginning of this year, Ranbir, Alia were shooting for the same. But, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, shoots were stalled. While the duo has been staying at home amid lockdown, their throwback photos and videos keep surfacing on social media.

