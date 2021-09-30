Throwback Thursday: Raveena Tandon shares her fangirl moments with Al Pacino, Clint Eastwood & others

Raveena Tandon was one of the top-most actresses of her time. The actress enjoyed a massive fan following back then and continues to rule many hearts even now. But do you know the actress who has many fans herself is a fan of several prominent personalities? And the list includes stars from Bollywood, Hollywood and the spiritual world. Well, the actress has herself opened up about this in her recent Instagram post where she has posted a couple of her throwback selfies with these renowned names.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena Tandon shared several throwback selfies with several stars. In the first picture, she stood beside one of the most popular Hollywood stars Al Pacino. In the second picture, we can see her standing beside Clint Eastwood as he keeps her hand on the actress’ shoulder. Then comes a blurry picture of Raveena with Dalai Lama. The next picture is a top angle selfie of her and Jackie Chan. Last but not least, she posted a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing these throwback pictures, Raveena wrote, “My #fangirlmoments the only people in the world, I’ve ever asked for a picture with #alpacino #clinteastwood #dalailama #jackiechan #shriamitabhbachchanji (with amit ji, every time I meet him ) @amitabhbachchan”.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in KGF Chapter 2. She will be seen playing the character Ramika Sen. The film lead by Pan-India star Yash will also see Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Earlier in an Instagram live session, spoke about her role in the pan-India film: “Shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different and has shades of grey. There’s a lot of suspense. I wasn’t sure if I’d have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do.”

