Throwback Thursday: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a priceless & ‘beautiful picture’ of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have been one of the most loved pairs both on and off the screen. The couple, who has given several blockbuster hits together, has won millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry both off and on the screen. And while it’s been around two years since Rishi Kapoor breathed his last, Neetu and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are often seen sharing throwback pics of the late actor on their respective social media accounts which are a treat to the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Riddhima took the social media by a storm as she shared a beautiful throwback pic of Rishi and Neetu. In the pic, which appears to be a still from one of their films, the veteran couple was seen sharing a romantic moment wherein Rishi was seen having Neetu’s back. Sharing the pic to the Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, “Beautiful picture @neetu54” along with a heart emoticon. Neetu re-shared the pic to her Instagram story along with a red heart sticker.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s throwback pic:



Earlier, Neetu had shared a throwback pic with Rishi and spoke about they celebrate the little joys during the highs and in lows. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."