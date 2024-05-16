Throwback Thursday: Salman Khan's pic proves why 'he was rockstar then, he is rockstar now'; PS: Hrithik Roshan's a bonus

Salman Khan recently delighted his fans with the official announcement of his upcoming movie, Sikandar. They are eagerly awaiting to see his look in the film. In this piece, we look at a throwback picture of Salman with Hrithik Roshan, which is proof that he can ace any look.

This blast from the past showcases the Bollywood star acing a bald look as he posed alongside Hrithik.

Salman Khan sports bald look in throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan

As it’s Throwback Thursday, let’s walk down memory lane and revisit the iconic picture of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. In the photograph, Salman was seen wearing a leather jacket and denim pants. He sported a charming expression as he showcased his bald look.

Accompanying him in the snap was actor and filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi, who shared the picture on his Instagram in 2016. Joining Salman and Nikhil was Hrithik Roshan, with a smile.

Alongside the post, Nikhil called Salman a ‘rockstar’ in the caption and wrote, “#Throwback of Throwbacks #Struggle time #bumped into the superstars of the day #salmankhan was rockstar then, he is rockstar now!!”

Have a look at the post! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

About Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2

On the occasion of Eid 2024, Salman Khan announced the title of his upcoming film, Sikandar. Salman is set to collaborate with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for the action movie. Sharing the screen with the actor for the first time will be Animal fame Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported some details about the film. A source close to the development revealed, “There’s a strong story that results in an outflow of drama and emotions. The wholesomeness that the script has to offer is what has excited both Salman and Rashmika for the film, and the duo is all excited to take it on the floors in June.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently engrossed in the shooting of the YRF Spy Universe movie War 2. Jr. NTR will be playing a pivotal role in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Actress Kiara Advani is also reportedly a part of the film.

ALSO READ: When Rashmika Mandanna expressed her wish to work with Salman Khan; old video goes VIRAL as she joins Sikandar