Throwback Thursday: Sanjay Kapoor marks 32 years of his debut film Prem with Tabu; Shares precious photos

Sanjay Kapoor made us take note of his presence in Netflix's The Fame Game early this year with his strong comeback performance. Looks like there are more projects brewing in the pipeline for the actor who has been on a streak of some exciting projects. However, in the spirit of Throwback Thursday, Sanjay Kapoor used the opportunity to reminisce 32 years of his debut film and his time in the Hindi film industry.

For the unversed, Sanjay Kapoor had made his debut with Prem alongside Tabu. While the film released in 1995, Sanjay had actually started shooting for the film way back in 1990. Sharing precious photos, he wrote, "27 years of Prem , 5th May 1995 , This first picture was taken way back in 1990 our first schedule of 40 days at Seth studios , had to wait for 3 years for the next schedule in 1993 , the wait was extremely tough but I waited patiently , people called me the oldest new comer I laughed it out."

Sanjay Kapoor further added, "When the going gets tough the tough gets going , Stayed positive and after 32 years I am still doing wat I love doing the most to be in front of the camera ! #debut #memories #nevergiveup @tabutiful @boney.kapoor @satishkaushik2178 #jaavedakhtar #babaazmi #ashokmehta #lakmikantpyarelal #anandbakshi , And Above all my father Suriender kapoor."

Soon, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut. Starring in Shashank Khaitaan's Bedhadak, Shanaya will be starring alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

The ecstatic father while sharing the news on social media had written, "So so so proud of you Shanaya waited For this day since a long long time , you have worked very very hard so you deserve this mind blowing launch so glad that a super director like Shashank is going to direct you and it’s a Dharma production , love you @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @itslakshya @gurfatehpirzada #bedhadak."

