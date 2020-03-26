Throwback Thursday: Sara Ali Khan's confused yet cute toddler face will instantly brighten up your dull week

Thanks to Sara Ali Khan's fans, many fan clubs continue to share her unseen photos with dad Saif Ali Khan or with mum Amrita Singh. Check out the latest photo below.

Be it her stunning pictures or her shayari, Sara Ali Khan's pictures and videos on social media are a real treat for her millions of fans. She made her debut only in 2018 but has quickly gone on to become a paparazzi favourite and is already three films underway. Sara has grown up in the public light and childhood pictures have been quite the rage. Thanks to her fans, many fan clubs continue to share Sara's unseen photos with dad or with mum Amrita Singh.

Today, we stumbled on Sara's childhood picture with mum Amrita Singh and it is all things adorable. In the photo, a toddler Sara can be seen looking rather confused as mum Amrita tries to cheer her up. The picture is bound to leave you a bit awestruck by Sara's cuteness.

Take a look at Sara's childhood photo:

Isn't Sara a total goofball?

The actress was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Unlike the hype, the film tanked massively at the box office. While the songs were quite a hit, the film did not do well and raked in low figures. Sara will next be seen opposite in Coolie No 1. The film was slated to release in May 2020 but the fate of film releases currently remains undecided due to the coronavirus pandemic that hammered economies across the world.

The entertainment business has been massively hit with big ticket films like 's Sooryavanshi and 's '83 being pushed indefinitely. With the 21-day lockdown in place, filming across industries has come to a grinding halt.

