Throwback Thursday: Sidharth Malhotra time travels to Delhi’s college days with a photo; Fans call him ‘cute’

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share a throwback photo from his college days in New Delhi. The Shershaah star left netizens in awe of his ‘cute’ look from the good old days.

Amid the lockdown, several Bollywood stars had been spending time at home. Actor also was making the most of the time and often used to share updates on social media. Be it spending time with his pet dog or chilling at home, Sidharth used to keep his fans updated with his shenanigans. Even regarding his upcoming project, Shershaah, the actor often used to keep sharing about the same on his social media handles. However, on Thursday, Sidharth dropped a treat for his fans from his good old days in New Delhi.

Recalling how his life used to be when he was in New Delhi, Sidharth shared an old photo on social media. In the photo, the Jabariya Jodi star could be seen flaunting his smile and ripped muscles as he posed for a photo. Clad in a blue vest with track pants, Sidharth looked handsome as he posed with both his biceps out, as he showed off his muscles. Remembering the good old days, Sidharth said that his time back then was all about lecture, gym and rugby.

Sidharth shared the photo and wrote, “Throwing it back to the good old college days.. Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training ... Those unforgettable #DelhiDays! #hometown #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #SidFit.” Seeing the photo, several fans of the actor took to the comment section and showered him with love. Many called him cute and handsome and even talked about his fitness.

Here is Sidharth Malhotra’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, recently, on the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sidharth and the entire team of Shershaah paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1999 war between India and Pakistan. On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Shershaah with Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was the soldier in Indian Army who sacrificed his life for the nation during the war. He was also awarded the Paramvir Chakra posthumously.

Credits :Instagram

