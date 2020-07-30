  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Sidharth Malhotra time travels to Delhi’s college days with a photo; Fans call him ‘cute’

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share a throwback photo from his college days in New Delhi. The Shershaah star left netizens in awe of his ‘cute’ look from the good old days.
27082 reads Mumbai
Throwback Thursday: Sidharth Malhotra time travels to Delhi’s college days with a photo; Fans call him ‘cute’ Throwback Thursday: Sidharth Malhotra time travels to Delhi’s college days with a photo; Fans call him ‘cute’
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the lockdown, several Bollywood stars had been spending time at home. Actor Sidharth Malhotra also was making the most of the time and often used to share updates on social media. Be it spending time with his pet dog or chilling at home, Sidharth used to keep his fans updated with his shenanigans. Even regarding his upcoming project, Shershaah, the actor often used to keep sharing about the same on his social media handles. However, on Thursday, Sidharth dropped a treat for his fans from his good old days in New Delhi. 

Recalling how his life used to be when he was in New Delhi, Sidharth shared an old photo on social media. In the photo, the Jabariya Jodi star could be seen flaunting his smile and ripped muscles as he posed for a photo. Clad in a blue vest with track pants, Sidharth looked handsome as he posed with both his biceps out, as he showed off his muscles. Remembering the good old days, Sidharth said that his time back then was all about lecture, gym and rugby.

Sidharth shared the photo and wrote, “Throwing it back to the good old college days.. Balancing lectures, rugby practice and gym training ... Those unforgettable #DelhiDays! #hometown  #TBT #ThrowbackThursday #SidFit.” Seeing the photo, several fans of the actor took to the comment section and showered him with love. Many called him cute and handsome and even talked about his fitness.

Here is Sidharth Malhotra’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, recently, on the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sidharth and the entire team of Shershaah paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1999 war between India and Pakistan. On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Shershaah with Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was the soldier in Indian Army who sacrificed his life for the nation during the war. He was also awarded the Paramvir Chakra posthumously. 

Also Read|Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra remembers Kargil hero late Captain Vikram Batra on his 21st Martyrdom Day

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
Anonymous 44 minutes ago

The cutest teen ever

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement